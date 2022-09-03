Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.