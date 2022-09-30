Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
