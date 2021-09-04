This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
