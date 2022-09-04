 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

