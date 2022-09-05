For the drive home in Culpeper: Rain. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
