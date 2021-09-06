Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.