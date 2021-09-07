Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.