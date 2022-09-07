For the drive home in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and …
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.