 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Culpeper: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert