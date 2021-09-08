This evening in Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 …
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…