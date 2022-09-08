Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.