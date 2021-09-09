This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
