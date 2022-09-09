 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert