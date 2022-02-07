'Will I be nice this session?—Freitas says he's tired of being called a racist over policy

Culpeper Republican Nick Freitas is sick and tired of Democrats labeling him and his constituents as racists and sexists simply due to policy disagreements.

The feeling has gone relatively viral after a three-minute speech he gave Jan. 26 on the floor of the historic statehouse in Richmond was viewed by more than half-million so far. Freitas’ 2018 speech about gun rights was reportedly seen by more than 11 million.

As for name calling, the local delegate is fed up with it.

“Almost every day someone on the other side of the aisle gets up either subtly or comes right out and suggests that if you don’t agree with them on policy, well then you’re not a Christian. You’re a sexist. You’re a bigot. You’re a racist,” the local delegate stated.

It is also happening to constituents, said the 42-year-old Iraq veteran, citing incidents of parents being told their racist when asking questions about the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public schools.

Kids are coming home and talking to their parents about it, the delegate said in his floor speech.

“That has been the repeated narrative coming from certain members of the other side of the aisle and there’s been a lot of times where we sat here politely and just took it. Mr. Speaker—not this time. I’m tired of it,” Freitas said.

Sean Hannity had Freitas on the show about the speech.

“Good for you. You never got up before that or spoke before?” the Fox News broadcaster asked in a Jan. 28 interview.

Freitas responded, “Oh, no, no, I’ve spoken before. Many of my Democratic colleagues don’t appreciate it when I get up and speak but then again I don’t appreciate them saying me or my constituents are bigots because we don’t agree with them on tax policy.”

The delegate said people had been contacting him from across the country thanking him for standing up. Many Americans have been “repeatedly told if they don’t buy into whatever the latest progressive talking point is today that somehow this makes them a bigot.”

Hannity gave the fourth-term delegate some advice regarding his oratorical skills.

“I need you to do me a favor. I need to run for higher office—you can win,” he said to end the interview.

Freitas uncomfortably laughed considering he has run twice for higher office and lost—in 2018 against PWC Chairman Corey Stewart to run against Tim Kaine for U.S. Senate and in 2020 against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico for U.S. House.

The local delegate also appeared on former Fox News commentator Rob Schmitt Tonight to talk about his Jan. 26 speech. The broadcaster commented “things are starting to swing back in the right direction in your state” with the 2021 election of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“That is where all the D.C. elitists live—a lot of them are being impacted by this election,” Schmitt said of Virginia.

Youngkin ran on giving parents more choice in their children’s education, Freitas said, and that is what he is delivering on.

To suggest the new governor is a racist or a segregationist or not a Christian because of his policies is absurd, the delegate said of how he feels as well as the voters.

Forbes Breaking News, with its 1.25 million subscribers, took note of the speech in a post: “Yesterday in the Virginia House of Delegates, GOP Del. Nick Freitas had a viral moment slamming Democratic accusations of racism and sexism.”

In the speech, Freitas said he did not know a single person in the house chamber he would define as racist or sexist or bigoted.

“We have very different ideas about how to get to particular end states where all Virginians can be happy, healthy, prosperous and free,” he added.

Freitas started his late January speech in saying the remarks were prompted by a Democratic colleague who recently asked him if he was “going to be nice” this session.

“But just so I’m very clear. Will be I be nice this session? I would certainly like to be, but I’m not about to sit here and listen to that and then go home to my constituents, have them ask me, ‘Why didn’t you stand up and defend us?’ So let’s have a robust policy discussion, but if you’re going to question the faith of the intentions of anybody that happens to disagree with you on policy then you don’t get to lecture us on compassion, tolerance and an open debate,” the delegate said in closing.

