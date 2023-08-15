Lead with England-Australia (6 a.m. Wednesday)

Spain 2, Sweden 1: After overcoming last year's near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, Spain will play for its first Women's World Cup championship after Olga Carmona's goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal.

Sweden has now lost in four of five semifinals and will play for a fourth third-place finish.

Carmona's goal capped a flurry of late scoring that saw Sweden tie the game, then Spain win it 90 seconds later on the surprise score.

Salma Paralluelo, the 19-year-old super-sub who also scored the game-winner in Spain’s 2-1 extra-time quarterfinals victory over the Netherlands, scored in the 81st minute to break a scoreless game.

But the celebration was brief. Rebecca Blomqvist tied it for Sweden in the 88th. Then just 90 seconds later, Carmona beat Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic with the game-winner.