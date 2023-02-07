Following multiple meetings in the public and private sector over a period of several years, the rules for big solar developments in Culpeper County appear close to being finalized.

The Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday night will consider adopting a new chapter to its legally-binding zoning ordinance, part of the county code, Article 17-7, “Standards and Procedures for Renewable Energy Generation/Utility Scale Solar Facilities.”

The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the county administration building or watch the livestream at Culpeper Media Network.

Another public hearing is required to enact the measure. Proponents of rural preservation plan to be there, calling for stricter rules for the large projects they feel threaten environmental, cultural and natural resources.

A focus will be removal of the 300-acre size limit from the county board policy on big solar, a document, that while not legally enforceable, will also guide future development. The policy will also be up for a vote on revision Tuesday night.

The proposed county ordinance does not place a limit on project size as county legal staff has advised against it, saying limiting project size is illegal. Minimum and maximum sizes for projects will be determined during the conditional use permit process.

The solar ordinance statement of intent calls for establishing “a proper balance for energy generation needs and projects” representative of the county’s footprint on the electrical grid.

The ordinance intent is to limit “solar sprawl” to preserve farmland, protect historic resources and fit with neighboring properties, the document states.

The ordinance statement of intent is to be consistent with portions of the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy promoting renewable energy while limiting noise and mass grading and requiring setbacks of 200-feet. The proposed ordinance limits the height of solar panels to 14-feet.

The 16-page ordinance also addresses requirements for decommissioning of projects, fire and EMS training, entrances, signs, security, fencing, lights, annual notices of electric generation, erosion and sediment control, vegetation management, soil protection measures, groundwater protection, blasting, view shed analysis, landscaping plan, traffic impact analysis, natural resource inventory, geotechnical analysis, local fiscal impact analysis and historic resource impact analysis.

The solar policy is proposed to be amended to remove the 300-acre project size limit, but it still aims to address overall size of projects for the county.

“The cumulative impact of previously approved or permitted sites shall be considered,” the policy states.

It sets “as an upper target for utility scale solar projects” 2,400 total acres or 240 megawatts of production. This is representative of the county’s footprint on the electrical grid, according to the proposed solar policy revision.

An active plant solar permit in the Stevensburg District, with a substation, along with another one currently under review for the third time, also in Stevensburg, exceeds the 2,400-acre cap, pointed out Sarah Parmelee, with Piedmont Environmental Council.

Size of projects has been a major sticking point for residents of the Stevensburg District fighting to keep their village rural as the high-voltage Dominion line passing through the farming hamlet continues to attract prospectors.

Size has also been why the Board of Supervisors has not approved a second solar project since 2018. The solar policy was enacted in the months after and the 300-acre limit eventually added.

Susan Ralston, Citizens for Responsible Solar, in a recent email asked supporters to show up for Tuesday’s public hearing on the new solar ordinance to voice their opposition to it. She said it isn’t strong enough to protect agricultural land.

Provisions recommended in 2021 by the planning commission had the 300-acre limit and a 50-acre land disturbance limit to hinder erosion and manage stormwater, Ralston said. Neighbors have claimed the land will severely flood, covered in solar panels, and the runoff will pollute waterways, including the nearby Rapidan River.

Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen, in a board work session in November, noted “the most engaged public we have ever seen” during the multi-year process creating the new solar ordinance.

The planning commission, with extensive involvement from the citizenry, advocated for delegating large-scale solar projects to industrial land.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, at the work sessions, was vocal in questioning if the board wants to make Culpeper like Rappahannock County, with slow to no growth, except around the town environs.

If that’s the feeling of the majority, they need to say it, Underwood said in November, calling it a powerful statement to make. He noted the board has not approved a solar project in more than four years and that various developers spent a lot of money trying to further their plans here.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr, at the November work session, said it would be a good idea to let the solar people know there could be a hurdle getting projects approved.

“Part of the issue in my mind is sprawl in rural areas,” he said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates agreed, supporting preservation of rural characteristics in the county.

“We need to put constraints on how much and where to put them, don’t want to open the floodgates,” he said in November.

McLearen, at a December work session, told the board it would be nice if the solar ordinance matched the policy.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino said the theme of both should be to protect and enhance agricultural and rural resources.

“We prefer projects that don’t require substations, to keep them smaller in size,” she said.

Gugino called for every single chapter of the new comp plan to reflect the environmental and economic benefits of farming. Agriculture people are the forefront of conservation, she said. Gugino further asked that land use maps in the new comp plan show the future boundaries of the proposed Culpeper Battlefields State Park, also in the Stevensburg District.

North Carolina-based Strata Solar will bring its Maroon Solar project in Stevensburg back before the board of supervisors in March after various previous denials. Most recently, the planning commission said no to the permit application because of size—1,900 acres or 149-megawatts.

Maroon Solar, in a social media post, says the project will provide local landowners with a steady income stream throughout the life of the project, and generate $16.6 million in tax and other revenue for Culpeper’s economy.

The company says it will create 500 construction jobs and several permanent positions, once built.