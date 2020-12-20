Yowell Elementary letters to Santa

Love, Julissa

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Rosie. I’m 7 years old. I’m proud of school so much. I love my teacher so much. Im trying to help my mom. I’m trying to play the piano. Santa you’re the Best. I’v been working so hard. I want rowbacks and a locket. Say hi to cupib for me. You are the Best. Love, Rosie

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Adrianna. What I want for Christmas is a barn and a saddle. Apet horse something I need show 911 on Fox, hulu Nintendo swich book calld the worst tsunamis of all time. Allso something I want is a piano, guttar. Enjoy the cokies and milk Give carots to the raindeer Tell rodldoph that I said hi.

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Marvin. I am 8 years old. I am proud of my brother. I am proud to be smart. And school my dad. I want xmen Heros legend and a new scooter ps5. I am working on: help my mom basketball and to be nice. I need a alarm and a bouncy ball. That the thing I what for Christmas. Merry Christmas. Love, Marvin

Dear Santa,