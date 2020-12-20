 Skip to main content
Yowell Elementary letters to Santa
Yowell Elementary letters to Santa

Editor's Note

Opening a window onto children’s Christmas wishes, second-grade teachers at five of Culpeper County Public Schools’ six elementary schools invited their students to write letters to Santa Claus that we could share with the community.

Yowell Elementary letters to Santa Mrs. Franklin’s class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want the new X9f5. Enrique

Dear Santa,

I am proud of: My Family. I’m working on: my work and my spelling, and I wut to tell you I wut. I wut for Christmas I wut a iPhone 12: and LED dey lights. A’seana

Dear Santa,

I listen to my teacher every day. I am proud of my teacher. I want a ipad. I love my teacher and I hve bin good. Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I am proud of me. I want a PS5. I want a toy. Love, Daniel

Dear Santa,

I am proud of me. Littest Pet shop . Iam workin on faily. Littlest pet shop house. Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I love my teacher. Love, Bentley

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I wrc hont. I am working on heyine. For Christmas I would like a tenosooesh. Love, Mary

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I ma proud to say. I am working on my wrk. For Christmas I movid like a LOL pies. Paetyn

Mrs. Bopp’s class

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Debby. I’m 8 years old I’m pourd that I’m eating good. I would like to get a hoverboard and robot and how many 10000000000 and tell Mrs Claus and pls get my mom something pls and my dad and brother pls and thank you Santa. Happy early crismas. Love, Debby

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is Oliver. I am 7 years old. I am proud of being able to lead. I am working on jump ropeing. For Christmas I want a new skateboard and knee pads. I already have a hellment. I also need a new alamarm clock. Tell Mrs Claus I said Hi! Oliver

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Jonathan. I am 8 years old. I am proud of doing well in school. I’m working on Soccer. For Christmas I want 1+ robux. I could also use some clothes. Please say hi to Rudolph for me! Love, Jonathan

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Julissa. I am 7 years old I am smart today. I help my mom. For Christmas I would like 20 robux and I love my family and my sister. I can’t wait to see my present. I hope is Christmas . I hope you enjoy the cookie and milk from me.

Love, Julissa

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Rosie. I’m 7 years old. I’m proud of school so much. I love my teacher so much. Im trying to help my mom. I’m trying to play the piano. Santa you’re the Best. I’v been working so hard. I want rowbacks and a locket. Say hi to cupib for me. You are the Best. Love, Rosie

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Adrianna. What I want for Christmas is a barn and a saddle. Apet horse something I need show 911 on Fox, hulu Nintendo swich book calld the worst tsunamis of all time. Allso something I want is a piano, guttar. Enjoy the cokies and milk Give carots to the raindeer Tell rodldoph that I said hi.

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Marvin. I am 8 years old. I am proud of my brother. I am proud to be smart. And school my dad. I want xmen Heros legend and a new scooter ps5. I am working on: help my mom basketball and to be nice. I need a alarm and a bouncy ball. That the thing I what for Christmas. Merry Christmas. Love, Marvin

Dear Santa,

Hi My name is Adrian. I am 8 years old. I am proud of I’m smart and something. I’m working on choss and basketball and reading and something. I need life love and to learn and something. I want lego and two card. Santa a nice man. Love, Adrian

Dear Santa,

Hi! I am 7 years old and I might want a Lego house and some money for Christmas. I am working on cleaning my room and I am proud of myself. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are having a good time. It would be nice to see you at your house eating cookies. Merry Christmas! Love, Aira

Dear Santa,

I am Simena. I love this holiday and I want a house in target and good grade Christmas hat a Christmas mug and a Christmas tree. Have a great day. God bless you Santa. Love, Simena

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Camila. I am almost 8. I am proud of my brother he wors hard evry day. Things I want a Bunny and iPad and art set and 50 mini brands. Thiungs I’m working on present for Family. Things I need dresses things You need toooo love everyone. P.s tell rodof I seid Hi. Love, Camila

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Zachary. I’m 7 years old. I am proud of doing division. I need a watch because I always ask what time it is. I want a mansion. I am working on being quick. Tell the Reindeers Rudolph and The Elfs I said “hi” Have Fun in the North Pole making Toys! Love, Zachary

Dear Santa,

Hello. I am Kaleb. I need the poor to have the rest of their life good! I want 900,000,000,000 robux cards. I am proud of my grades. I am working on front flips. Love, Kaleb

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Noah. I am 7 years old. I proud of drawing an family. A home I’m working on ride a bike and fort nite. I need a Jacket an boots. I want a PS5 an PS5 chrchr an super car. Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

Hi My nane is Reid. I am proud front flip. I need a truch for dad. I want a stuffed dog. I am working on a fort. Love, Reid

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I am working on school. For Christmas I would like a PS5 and new boots. Love, Dylan

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud of dong the dishis. I am working on reding. I need booths for Christmas I would hav u dog loone. Frum Easton

Dear Santa,

I hav been good this year. I am proud to say that I am good. YAYYYYYYYYY. I am running to be stong. For Christmas I would like PS5 and now nerf gun. Love, Jayden

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I worked on math. I am working on more math. For Christmas I would like foal and LOL Surprity Pet. Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say that Sihing my dad. I am working on football. Christmas I would like boots and new boots. Love, KD

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud of when I fhinsh my remote work. I am working on to be helpful. I need a new class and robux. Happy Holiday. Love, Zainab

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say that I bet Xtrama. I am working on I wut to wok. For Christmas I would like I need a food. I want nerf guns. Lov, Ashton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud of Sloox. I am working on coming Dawn. For Christmas I would a rostre. Can you git me some cats pelase. I love Christmas. YAYYYYYY Love, Gillie

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this year. I am proud to say I ride a hoverboard. I am working on getting more. For Christmas I would like underwear and dolls. Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I can ride a bike. I am working on math problems. For Christmas I would like a Barbie doll. Love, Joy

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I shot my first deer and I am giting betr at baseball. For Christmas I need new soke. I would also like I want a new hoverboard. Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I go to school. I am working on Xtra math. For Christmas I would like new shoes and $39. Love, Laila

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud of wrk. I am working. I need a hat. I want new shos. Love, Victoria

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud to say I get along with my family. I am working on listening. For Christmas I would like for thitete toys. Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I am proud of this year. I am working on reding. For Christmas I need sum shert. I would also like a hoverboard. Love, Ben

