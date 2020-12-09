Community briefs for Dec. 9, 2020

Culpeper Legislative Conference this morning on ZoomThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Legislative Conference at 9 a.m. today, Dec. 9 via Zoom.
The virtual gathering is free and open to all and is an opportunity to connect with state legislators to discuss important issues as they prepare to go into General Session. Register at https://members.culpeperchamber.com/events
There will be presentations from local individuals representing small business, nonprofits, healthcare, broadband accessibility and education.
Topics for discussion will include minimum wage increases, employee misclassification, broadband access, financial literacy in school, work-based learning initiatives in schools, career & technical education, health Insurance accessibility, COVID-19 effects on our community health and non-profit impacts and needs.
Legislators in attendance will be Senator Emmett Hangar 24th District, Senator Bryce Reeves 17th District, Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel 27th District, Delegate Nick Freitas 30th District and Delegate Michael Webert 18th District.
Free online career fair today for transitioning military, spousesDAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Global Virtual Career Fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Dec. 9. The free event is open to all U.S. Army service members and spouses.
The U.S. military strongly relies on diversity among its ranks with 43 percent of personnel represented by minorities, according to a release. This widely diverse talent pool will one day transition from military to civilian employment bringing unmatched talent to America’s employers, the release stated. RecruitMilitary was recently appointed by the U.S. Army to serve as the sole transition resource for soldiers and their family members seeking civilian employment after military service.
“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special operations attack helicopter pilot. “Companies realize that having their employees and leaders be representative of our nation’s wonderfully diverse population is critical to their success. And, they’ve discovered they can find that diversity, along with unmatched tangible skills and intangible attributes in the veteran population. Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”
Register for the job fair at https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/Event Details?fairId=9137a3aa-dee
3-4bf0-9bc4-ac0c00ee12e6.
Culpeper 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 12Explore downtown Culpeper for the holidays as part of the 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.
Participants have a chance to win $200 in Culpeper Downtown Dollars are part of the fun promotional taking place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 12. Enter as an individual or a team of up to five players by close of business on Friday. There is a $20 per entry with all proceeds to benefit the CRI Culpeper Downtown Hometown Heroes Program.
Here’s how it works: scavenger hunters should find clues based on the “12 Days of Christmas” in the downtown area. The first clue will be posted on the CRI Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Teams will take a picture of the clue they find and message it to CRI’s Facebook page to get the next clue.
Individuals or teams who get all the clues will be entered into a drawing for the Downtown Dollars, and each participant will receive a small gift. To enter the scavenger hunt, see culpeperdowntown.com or contact cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com for the sign-up form.
Complete the form and submit to the CRI office, 127 W. Davis St. with payment by close of business on Friday. After hours, use the CRI office door mail slot with completed form and payment in an envelope.
