A national nonprofit group, known as Carry The Load, came to Culpeper National Cemetery on Sept. 11 to show their respect to fallen soldiers by cleaning the grounds at Culpeper National Cemetery.

To celebrate Patriots' Day, the group gathered volunteers to help clean headstones and pick up trash among from 9 a.m. to noon, as part of its National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Lynnette Parker, the cemetery’s new director opened the event with a speech. “Today, as you honor and remember our protectors of freedom, ask yourself something. Why are you here? We host this day of service for those we can’t thank, we can only remember.”

“We’re an organization that aims to support service members and veterans throughout the year. We started out just as an activity supporting Memorial Day, but there are multiple opportunities to support folks who have served,” said Carry The Load volunteer, Bill Yeager.

According to Yeager, cemetery cleaning is a more recent event created by the organization, which also sponsors rally walks. Carry The Load works with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to hold these events.

According to its website, the nonprofit was founded by two former U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Their goal is to bring all Americans together to participate in honoring the nation’s fallen soldiers, first responders and their families.