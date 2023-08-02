The “Guardians of Freedom” traveling exhibit opened Tuesday at the Museum of Culpeper History.

Hero’s Bridge Veteran Support Services of Warrenton developed the special display, sharing portraits and stories of veterans of conflicts, from WWII to present day, who live in the area. Veterans are admitted free to the museum during the exhibit run, which closes Aug. 18.

The museum is in the Culpeper Depot, located at 113 S. Commerce St. For questions, contact museum executive director John Christiansen at 540/829-1749 and see Culpepermuseum.com.

The Hero’s Bridge Guardians of Freedom is a gallery of images portraying local veterans, in many cases holding an image from their time in service.

“We welcome veterans to reach out and sit for a portrait,” according to Hero’s Bridge.

“We welcome businesses to sponsor this gallery of images.

“Most of all, we welcome community residents to recognize their veteran neighbors, thank them for their service and ask them if there is anything that can be done for them.”

Veterans interested in being in the gallery can contact outreach@herosbridge.org.

Featured in the traveling exhibit, as shown in the museum-provided image are, top row, from left: Vietnam veteran Edward Deneale, III, Air Force veteran Richard Graham and Korean War Army veteran John Victor.

Second row: Navy nurse Carolyn Kirkland, Navy veteran Caryl Buck and Vietnam veteran Lt. Col. Joseph Wood.

Third row: Korean war Army veteran Larry Corbin, Vietnam veteran Lawrence Miles and WWII and Korean War Air Force veteran Carlton Cranor.

Fourth row: Vietnam Air Force veteran Col. Rick Koehnke, Vietnam veteran Ray Dodson and Vietnam veteran Nick Travis with his dog, Embry.

Bottom row: Operation Enduring Freedom Navy veteran Richard Heppard (ret.) with Desert Storm Army veteran Bobby Brooks, Green Beret in the Korean and Vietnam wars, Jim Van Luven and WWII Navy pilot Tom “Lee” White.